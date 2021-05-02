Phala Network (PHA) One Day Volume Tops $34.24 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $160.12 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

