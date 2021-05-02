PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCI opened at $23.00 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
