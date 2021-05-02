PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCI opened at $23.00 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 50,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 68.9% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit