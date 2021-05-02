Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 743.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $116,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

