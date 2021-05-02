Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $14.95 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

