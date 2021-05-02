Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

