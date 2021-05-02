Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Critical Review

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 2.24 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -24.58 ASE Technology $13.56 billion 1.33 $570.40 million $0.25 33.24

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -51.96% -31.06% -20.07% ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2020, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 338 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

