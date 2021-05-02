Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.84 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $123.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $570.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.40 million to $678.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $768.05 million, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $845.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,124 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 852,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,625. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

