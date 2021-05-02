PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $8.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

