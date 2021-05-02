PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.