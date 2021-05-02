Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Polaris worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.