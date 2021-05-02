Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Polaris worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit