Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.