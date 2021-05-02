Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $151.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.