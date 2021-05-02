Polkadot Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $34.20 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,070,010,169 coins and its circulating supply is 934,486,055 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

