Polkastarter Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $230.70 million and approximately $54.21 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00006367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,776,500 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

