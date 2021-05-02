Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of POYYF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

The Fly

