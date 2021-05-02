PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $4,515.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.81 or 0.05198698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.94 or 0.01731183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00471263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.00715152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.99 or 0.00582828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00429039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004281 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,120,503 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.