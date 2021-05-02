Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Set at C$38.00 by National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned a C$38.00 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.
Shares of POW opened at C$35.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.14.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
