Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Set at C$38.00 by National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned a C$38.00 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

Shares of POW opened at C$35.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.14.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

