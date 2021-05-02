Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $82.81. 606,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,428. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

