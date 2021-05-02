Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

PFC stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.