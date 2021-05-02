Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.26-2.39 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.26-2.39 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

