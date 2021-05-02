Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Short Interest Update

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
OTCMKTS:PPRW remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.