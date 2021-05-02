Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Short Interest Update

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRW remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services.

