Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,671 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 274.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $211.50 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

