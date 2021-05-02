Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,588 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 287.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

