Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in HEICO by 39.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 8.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

