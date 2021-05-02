Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $607,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

