Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $457,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

