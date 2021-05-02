Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Alexco Resource worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 1,081,467 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

