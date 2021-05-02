Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

