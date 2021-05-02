Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 49,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,951. The firm has a market cap of $368.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

