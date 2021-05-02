Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $90.34 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,745,675,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,584,432 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

