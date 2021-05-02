ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

