PROS (PRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at -0.29–0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.29)-($0.27) EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRO stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

