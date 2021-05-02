ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,092 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 4.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 343,143 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $3,704,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

