PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading 2.8% Higher

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum-related technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

