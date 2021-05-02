Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

