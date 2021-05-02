Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PLSE opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

