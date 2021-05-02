Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.