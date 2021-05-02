Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

