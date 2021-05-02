Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit