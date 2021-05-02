Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Truist Securiti

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

