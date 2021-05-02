Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PPD, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPD in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

