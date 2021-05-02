Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

