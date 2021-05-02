Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Boosted by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

