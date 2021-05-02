Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

