Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NYSE RRC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,800,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

