Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

