Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.10 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

