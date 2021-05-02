Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE AWI opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

