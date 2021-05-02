Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issued By Barrington Research

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.