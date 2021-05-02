Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on R. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of R opened at $79.84 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

