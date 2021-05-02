Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

